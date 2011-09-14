European shares drop to hover near two-year lows, dragged down by financials following Moody's downgrade of two French banks, with growing concerns Greece might default and that the region's debt crisis could spread to Italy.

At 0721 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.6 percent at 895.22 points after hitting a two-year low on Tuesday before closing 1.1 percent higher.

Societe Generale falls 3.7 percent and Credit Agricole drops 2.4 percent after Moody's downgraded credit ratings on the two banks by one notch, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net