Shares in Next top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 5.1 percent to a new high, with the index ahead 0.6 percent, as Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer raises its full-year profit guidance after posting an 8.5 percent rise in first-half profit, giving a lift to other retailers.

Blue chips Marks & Spencer and Kingfisher take on 3.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, while mid caps Sports Direct , Debenhams and Home Retail Group gain 3.1-4.9 percent.

"Next has released a relatively upbeat interim results statement this morning, with positive read across to others in the retail sector," Espirito Santo investment Bank says in a note.

"Whilst consensus is already broadly in line with this new mid-point ... we think there is room for small upgrades given positive commentary in the outlook statement," the broker says, repeating its "buy" rating on Next.

Singer Capital Markets also says Next's interims are broadly in line with expectations but the outlook statement indicates scope for forecasts to edge up, with a 3 percent increase in the guided range.

"They suggest headwinds next year should ease, including prices, so a small upgrade could ripple through in FY'13, albeit most observers may disregard these comments at this early stage," Singer adds, maintaining its "fair value" rating on Next.

For more on Next's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net