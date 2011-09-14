Shares in BNP Paribas fall after the French bank announces a plan to sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding.

BNP Paribas shares are 3.6 percent lower at 27 euros by 0739 GMT, the worst performers on the French benchmark CAC 40 index .

"I haven't seen any bank in Europe managing to avoid capital raising through asset disposals and I don't see why it should work now with the market at the bottom," said Antonio Guglielmi, an analyst at Mediobanca in London. "I'm not a buyer of any asset disposal plan as a means to shore up capital levels. Not just for the French banks, in general we've seen it doesn't work."

