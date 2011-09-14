Shares in Inchcape jump 6.5 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as Espirito Santo Investment Banks upgrades its rating for the international motor retailer to "buy" from "neutral", citing valuation grounds.

Espirito Santo points out that Inchcape shares have fallen by 36 percent since the start of July and now trade on just 7 times its unchanged calendar 2012 EPS estimates.

"We consider this to be a well managed business with a strong balance sheet and good longer term growth prospects. The current share price decline provides an excellent entry opportunity," the broker says, leaving its fair value for Inchcape unchanged at 375 pence.

