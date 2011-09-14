Credit Suisse raises UK equities to 20 percent "overweight" from 10 percent "overweight" in its regional asset allocation, citing the likely expectations the Bank of England will embark on a fresh round of quantitative easing.

Credit Suisse strategists also say the UK is the best performing market when ISM falls below 50, UK stocks outperform 75 percent of the time when sterling softens and a majority of UK sectors trade on a discount to global peers.

