Shares in Eutelsat Communications rise 2 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades the world's third-largest satellite operator to "outperform" from "neutral", arguing growth will come from new TV channels.

Credit Suisse says in a note that Eutelsat will benefit from continued strong trends in its core business.

"We reiterate our view that we could see near term supply outstrip demand (due to intensive launch schedule in 2011) but trends should reverse in 2013 with the FSS (Fixed Satellite Service) operators therefore retaining their pricing power."

"Since our last review of TV channels broadcasted on Eutelsat satellites back in April we have seen strong growth maintained with the total number of TV channels increasing by 72 to 3,537 in September from 3,465 in April."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net