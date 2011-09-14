Shares in UK tech firm ARM Holdings fall 1.5 percent and lead blue-chip decliners in a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE 100 , weighed by a Espirito Santo "sell" rating after developer conferences overnight provide little fresh catalysts to extend a strong recent run.

Citing "limited read across from Intel's and Microsoft's Annual Conference", the broker notes the stock is 13 percent over the last 6 months, against a fall of 14 percent for the Philadelphia semiconductor index and despite a deteriorating outlook for the semi sector.

With regard to the conferences, the broker says Microsoft provided further updates on Windows 8 "but nothing significant". While Intel announced a partnership with Google , it adds, "given the earlier false starts, we remain skeptical of Intel's ability to gain share and be a major threat to ARM in the mobile space in the near-term."

According to data from Thomon Reuters Datastream, ARM is the most expensive stocks on the FTSE 100, with its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 45.4.

