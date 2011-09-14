Shares in Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) shed as much as 8.3 percent in heavy volumes, hitting a 14-month low, after the Swedish lender halts its share buyback programme because of the financial turmoil in Europe.

However, Nomura remains upbeat on the stock.

"Swedbank has outperformed the (European banking sector) by 19 percent YTD, and in the very near term the halting of the buyback will likely lead to some profit taking/correction," it says in a note.

"However, we retain our investment case for Swedbank, and we would look at any weakness as a further buying opportunity. Cancelling the buyback only pushes back the return of capital. Even in a stress test Swedbank continues to have considerable surplus."

Swedbank shares are down 5.1 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .

