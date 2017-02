Shares in Sonova gain 8.2 percent to become the top riser on the FTSEurofirst 300 index after the Swiss hearing aid maker announces the market re-entry of the Advanced Bionics HiRes 90K cochlear implant in the United States.

UBS raises its rating to "buy" from "neutral" and says "we are more confident in Sonova's ability to at least recapture lost market share."

