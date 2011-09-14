Shares in British online fashion retailer ASOS gain 4.2 percent, helped by an upgrade to "overweight" by HSBC on valuation grounds, ahead of a site visit to a new distribution centre on Sept. 15.

"Online retailers with international exposure are best placed to offset a challenging UK trading environment, in our view," HSBC says in a note.

The broker cuts its price target for ASOS to 2,250 pence, from 2,700 pence.

Sentiment surrounding the hard-pressed retail sector also gets a boost as Next , Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer raises its full-year profit guidance, sending its shares and those of other stores groups higher.

