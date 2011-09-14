The FTSE Small Caps index is 0.1 percent higher approaching midday, lagging much bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps indexes, ahead 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Entertainment One jumps 18 percent after the entertainment firm, which makes the Peppa Pig TV show, says it has received takeover interest from various parties and is considering its strategic options which may include a sale of the group.

RSM Tenon Group sheds 12 percent after the British business adviser cuts its final dividend and says it is cautious about future prospects as it posts full-year results.

"We expect some estimates towards the top end of the range to be reduced to factor in the weaker macro outlook," Brewin Dolphin analyst James Woodrow says in a note to clients.

