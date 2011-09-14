Britain's FTSE Small Caps index closes flat, underperforming stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 1 percent.

Entertainment One gains 32 percent after the entertainment firm, which makes the Peppa Pig TV show, says it has received takeover interest from various parties and is considering its strategic options which may include a sale of the group.

RSM Tenon Group loses 13 percent after the British business adviser cuts its final dividend and says it is cautious about future prospects as it posts full-year results.

"We expect some estimates towards the top end of the range to be reduced to factor in the weaker macro outlook," Brewin Dolphin analyst James Woodrow says in a note to clients.

