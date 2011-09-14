(Corrects to make clear that Moody's downgrade of Societe Generale was not due to its exposure to Greece)

Shares in French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) rise 6.6 percent, the top gainers among European blue chips, as traders cite a switch out of French banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and into a financial stock seen as offering more visibility.

"We've reached a point where even the most bullish people are losing faith in a potential rebound by the two banking stocks, so investors who want to keep an exposure to the financial sector turn to names like AXA," a Luxembourg-based trader says.

Shares in BNP Paribas are down 2.8 percent after announcing a plan to sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about leverage and funding, while Societe Generale is down 3.1 percent after Moody's downgrades it by one notch.

Moody's said it downgraded the credit rating of Societe Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its Greek exposure

