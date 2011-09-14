Shares in BP rise more than 4 percent and are among the top FTSE 100 gainers after a report fuels hopes a U.S. probe into the Macondo oil spill will spread the blame for the spill, thereby limiting BP's liabilities.

A London-based trader says a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing a person who had seen the keenly awaited report into the probe, is fuelling the gains as it reiterates earlier reports spreading the blame between BP, fellow owners Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Mitsui Co Ltd, as well as contractors Transocean and Halliburton .

Analysts have said the report could be a catalyst for BP's recovery as it will enable investors to assess whether BP will be found grossly negligent -- something on which tens of billions of dollars worth of fines and penalties hinge.

The report could be released as early as Wednesday, a source told Reuters.

A second trader says the firm's relative valuation against sector peers is also supporting the move, with BP's discount to net asset value at around 55 percent compared with the sector's 25 percent.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://tom.bergin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net