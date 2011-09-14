European shares stay firmer as Wall Street gains in early trade after the European Commission head says options will soon be presented for the introduction of the common euro zone bonds,a move which could help ease the region's debt crisis.

Finmeccanica jumps 15.4 percent in strong volume to become the top mover in Europe after a media report that General Electric is interested in buying its rail signalling unit Ansaldo STS .

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 1.4 percent at 912.87 points, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are 0.1 to 0.4 percent higher.

