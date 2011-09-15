Shares in Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) are indicated 15 percent lower in pre-market trade after the German chip equipment maker cuts its outlook for 2011 sales and operating margin.

"This is bad news and took investors by surprise," a trader says.

The company now expects sales to reach 600-650 million euros ($820-889 million) in 2011, compared with a previous forecast of 800-900 million. It now expects an operating margin of 25-30 percent, down from 35 percent.

For a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net