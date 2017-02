The ratio of put/call open interest on the Euro STOXX 50 index falls to a new 10-month low to 1.1255, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows, in a further sign of waning equity investor sentiment.

The put/call open interest ratio hit a peak of 1.3853 on Feb. 17, a day before the Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue-chip index, hit a 28-month high.

