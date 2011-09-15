The 30-day implied volatility for Belgium's BEL 20 index rose sharply on Wednesday to 46.5 percent, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, indicating investors' wariness despite the fact that share benchmark ended the day higher.

The rise in the one-month implied volatility also bucked the trend in major European share indexes, with the 30-day implied volatility on Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX , France's CAC 40 , Italy's FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX 35 all down.

