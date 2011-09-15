UK banking shares are oversold and valuations attractive, especially when compared against European peers, analysts at Nomura say in a note, as they are significantly less exposed to the regional debt crisis and have recapitalised.

The broker upgrades its rating on HSBC and Barclays to "buy" and cuts Lloyds Banking Group to "neutral". It has a "neutral" rating on Royal Bank of Scotland and "buy" on Standard Chartered .

"At their current valuations, UK banks are discounting (and the continuing bear case must also be) forced dilutive capital raisings and/or hits to book value from increased impairments. After the ICB capital recommendations, we would not rule out capital raises, but believe banks will grow their capital ratios organically," Nomura says.

"The UK macro environment is more negative and uncertain, but our base case remains for economic growth at a sub trend level. Bank profitability would continue to recover and banks would grow book value and capital," they add.

Shares in HSBC, Barclays, StanChart, RBS and Lloyds are up between 1.5 and 3.7 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net