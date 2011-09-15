(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Shares in Kingfisher jump more than 5 percent to top the gainers' list of Britain's FTSE 100 after Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer beats first-half earnings forecasts, helped by a drive to boost profit margins.

The group, which runs UK market leader B&Q but makes two-thirds of its profits abroad, says it would create 1,200 jobs in Britain this year, spending 130 million pounds ($205 million) on new stores.

"The share price reaction reflects the strength of the numbers and accompanying statement. Retail profits in France grew significantly over the period, but this number was bettered by the performance of other international markets such as Poland and Turkey," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says.

Volumes are about 70 percent of its 90-day daily average in nearly two hours of trading, against a volume of 24 percent on the FTSE 100 index.

