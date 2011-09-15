Shares in BP rise for the second day, up 2.5 percent after a 3.5 percent gain the previous day and a 5 percent gain for its U.S.-listed stock overnight, buoyed by a U.S. probe into last year's Deepwater Horizon spill that split the blame, and subsequent positive broker reaction.

"We regard the publication of the report as a positive for sentiment on BP. It does not appear to contain substantial new revelations that might have been damaging to BP's reputation or legal position and it is another hurdle crossed in the process of restoring normality to BP's situation," RBS says in a note.

The UK-listed stock fell 22.5 percent in 2010 and is down 13.2 percent so far this year.

