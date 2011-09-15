Three years to the day after Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and sparked a major financial crisis worldwide, European banks are still reeling, with the sector index down 57 percent from that date.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 index has lost 19 percent since then, with France's CAC 40 down 31 percent, Germany's DAX down 13 percent and UK's FTSE 100 down 2.1 percent.

Wall Street's S&P 500 is down 5 percent since Lehman's collapse, while the MSCI Emerging stock index is up 12.3 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index up 19.2 percent.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , a global commodities benchmark, has lost 7.2 percent.

