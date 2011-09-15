Shares in retail group to food producer Associated British Foods gain more than 4 percent, boosted by a broker upgrade from UBS to "buy" in the wake of Monday's trading update.

"We believe double digit earnings growth next year is well underpinned by easy comparatives and a better pricing environment within ABF's sugar businesses," UBS says in a note.

The broker also argues that AB Foods' discount fashion retailer Primark's growing presence in Germany, which it first entered in 2009, offers optionality.

"By Spring 2012 we expect Germany will represent 7 percent of Primark's total floorspace. Positioned cheaper than the already established 'fashion' players, more fashionable than the discounters, we see significant medium term growth potential," UBS says.

