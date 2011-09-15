The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps , up 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.

Yell Group climbs more than 12 percent after the British directories publisher signs an agreement with cloud computing firm Netbiscuits to develop an application allowing customers to access online shopping and other sites on mobile devices.

Yell's shares had plummeted around 70 percent up until Wednesday's close.

Anite rises almost 10 percent after the testing systems provider increases its outlook for the first half on a strong first-quarter performance at its handset testing business, with Panmure Gordon lifting its rating on the stock to "buy".

