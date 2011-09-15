Shares in Booker Group rise 10 percent as Britain's biggest cash and carry wholesaler reports a sharp rise in second quarter sales, boosted by strong demand for fresh fruit and vegetables.

The firm, which has over 170 branches supplying retailers and catering firms, says its total sales rose by 7.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 9.

Booker's statement "shows continued good revenue momentum, albeit slower than the strong Q1 reported," Investec Securities says in a note.

The broker says with the expectation of a good first half and a small increase to its assumptions for the second half, it is able to increase forecasts for the full year by 3.7 percent. It raises its target price to 78 pence, from 74, and reiterates its "buy" rating. The stock is currently trading at about 76 pence.

Meantime, Finncap raises its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

