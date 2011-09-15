The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.4 percent, while both the blue chips and the midcaps advance 2.1 percent.

Yell Group climbs 14.4 percent after the British directories publisher signs an agreement with cloud computing firm Netbiscuits to develop an application allowing customers to access online shopping and other sites on mobile devices.

Yell's shares had plummeted around 70 percent up until Wednesday's close.

Amiad Water Systems , a producer of water treatment and filtration solutions, gains 5.1 percent after it unveils a 56 percent increase in first-half revenues to $59 million, with the company confident of achieving significant revenue growth, ahead of market expectations, for full-year 2011.

