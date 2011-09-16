European stock index futures point to a fourth consecutive session of gains, extending their relief rally following coordinated central bank action to improve liquidity for banks.

At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 0.8-1.1 percent.

No major European or U.S. company is due to report results on Friday.

MAJOR MACRO DATA (GMT):

0800 EZ Net Investment Flow

0800 IT Trade Balance

0900 EZ Trade Balance

1355 US U. Mich Sentiment

1430 US ECRI Weekly

