UBS is the most actively traded banking stock, in volume more than one-and-a-half times its 90-day daily average in less than one hour of trading, according to Reuters data.

Volumes on Credit Suisse and Julius Baer have also reached their daily average in the past three months in early trade.

UBS shares rebound 1.1 percent after tumbling nearly 11 percent on Thursday on a $2 billion rogue trading loss. Credit Suisse advances 4 percent, though Julius Baer slips 0.1 percent.

