Markets will likely weaken further "to draw out an adequate policy response" to the euro zone debt crisis, analysts at Citi say, adding that the risks of contagion to other countries has risen, but it does not expect a disorderly Greek default.

The broker continues to back growth over value, in both developed and emerging markets, and earnings resilience/strong balance sheets over weak. It is also "overweight" industrials and autos, among others, and "underweight" utilities and retail.

"Potential for sharp 2-way action remains in equity markets, in our view. We see a trading range over the next few months as equity markets find a bottom," they say in a note

"But, we do expect around 20 percent returns from UK and European equities by end-2012," they add, citing negative European earnings growth expectations for 2012 of minus 10 percent and an estimated end-2012 price-to-earnings ratio of around 12 times, which "seems a long way off for most investors."

As a result, and post-crisis resolution, it sees the market led higher by the cheapest and most cyclical. "But post this bounce we see a low growth world favouring those businesses that have quality and balance sheet advantages," they say.

