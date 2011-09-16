Shares in Hermes fall more than 9 percent after the French maker of luxury goods obtains clearing from a court to create an internal shareholder structure designed to protect it from any takeover bid from arch-rival LVMH .

"The creation of a controlling family holding company may temporarily quell speculation over the prospect of LVMH gradually convincing certain family shareholders to sell," broker Raymond James says.

Analysts say they expected the court to approve Hermes's move and the company's small free float estimated at around 4 percent means there will be few sellers, helping sustain the company's share price.

Hermes shares, which were up about 70 percent year-to-date before Friday's drop, are down 8.2 percent at 246.4 euros by 0842 GMT, testing their 50-day moving average and suffering their worst one-day drop in nearly 10 months.

