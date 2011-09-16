Shares in British television broadcaster ITV rise more than 3 percent, buoyed by a Deutsche Bank upgrade to "buy" from "hold" as part of a sector note citing valuation plays after the recent market selloff.

"The market knows ad spend largely follows GDP trends and will rerate TV stocks aggressively when macro sentiment improves. Waiting for negative ad news to pass or stabilisation in earnings will be too late," they say.

"So, after a sharp selloff, playing the more operationally geared names among the TV stocks now offers best risk-reward. While the macro outlook could still worsen, the market looks to have already priced in ad growth consistent with recessionary conditions."

Elsewhere in the note, TF1 , down 0.8 percent, is also upgraded to "hold" from "sell" but "remains the most structurally challenged name through-cycle."

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net