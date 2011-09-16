Shares in German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) are up 3.3 percent and at the top of a 1.3 percent stronger blue chip index after analysts at JPMorgan raises the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

"E.ON shares have fallen 25 percent in the past three months, 45 percent since early 2010. We think German political risk is peaking, the gas market is tightening, and more details on cost cutting should increase investors's confidence," JPMorgan analyst Vincent de Blic says in a note.

