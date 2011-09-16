Shares in Kingfisher gain 2.4 percent, extending the previous session's rally on strong earnings, and are on track to end the week more than 10 percent stronger, although charts show that the rally could stall.

Kingfisher, Europe's No.1 home improvements retailer, rose 4.8 percent on Thursday after beating first-half earnings forecasts, helped by a drive to boost profit margins. It plans to create 1,200 jobs in Britain this year.

"This price action is technically significant since it has lifted them through a rising flag pattern that has been in place for the last few weeks, which pretty well confirms that this is not a flag of the bearish variety," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, says.

"This is very encouraging, although I would draw attention to the short-term downtrend, which has yet to be broken, and which could yet bring the rally to a halt."

