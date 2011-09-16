The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midday trade, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps , both up 0.7 percent.

Aurelian Oil & Gas plunges nearly 64 percent after the explorer says gas recovery from its Trzek-3 appraisal well in Poland is lower than expected.

Centaur Media climbs 1.3 percent as Numis Securities repeats its "buy" rating on the business publisher in the wake of Thursday's full-year results, which the broker says showed a robust performance.

