Societe Generale Cross Asset Research team recommends buying an at-the-market March-2012 outperformance call of FTSE 100 versus S&P 500 for a premium of 4.8 percent, citing valuation levels as well as a low risk of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis.

"UK (stock) valuation is extremely attractive -- 2012 estimated (price-to-earnings ratio) at 8.7 times vs 10.7 for the S&P 500 -- with high dividend yield -- 2012 estimated dividend yield at 4.4 percent vs 2.4 percent for the S&P 500," SocGen derivative strategists write.

"In local currency, the FTSE 100 has underperformed the S&P 500 by 20 percent since 2008 and by 10 percent year-to-date," they say.

