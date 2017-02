The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent higher, while the blue chips advance 0.6 percent, and the midcaps gain 1 percent.

Carclo climbs 7.2 percent after the technical plastics firm says trading continues to be in line with its expectations.

Aurelian Oil & Gas plunges 65.2 percent after the explorer says gas recovery from its Trzek-3 appraisal well in Poland is lower than expected.

