European shares extend gains, as Wall Street rallies for a fifth session, ahead of key readings on consumer sentiment, and with optimism on both sides of the Atlantic that policymakers are doing more to stem the euro zone debt crisis,

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.4 percent at 944.79 points, having hit a high of 945.64 after Wall Street opened.

Banks are among the biggest gainers, with Switzerland's UBS rising 5.4 percent, after falling heavily in the previous session due to losses incurred by a rogue trader.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 0.3 and 0.5 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net