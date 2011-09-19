European stock index futures point to a lower start, with stocks set to halt a recovery rally as a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a key euro zone vote revive concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 2.1-2.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.6 percent on Friday, it's highest close in more than a week.

No major European company reporting on Monday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 Lennar Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

1400 US NAHB Sept

