Shares in Derby Cycle are up 10 percent in Frankfurt stock exchange trade after Germany's biggest bicycle maker says it is in advanced negotiations to sell itself to an unnamed strategic partner.

"(This) will spur takeover speculation further," a trader says, pointing to an earlier report in Financial Times Deutschland about merger speculation.

Derby Cycle will make its debut in Frankfurt's smallcap index on Monday.

