The 50-day moving average of the European healthcare sector index breaks below its 200-day moving average -- a bearish signal known as "dead cross".

It is the last STOXX Europe 600 sector to trigger a "dead cross" pattern on the chart.

The healthcare index is the best performer sector in Europe, down 1.6 percent so far this year as investors stay defensive amid concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and slowing global growth. That compares with a 34.3 percent fall in the banking index and a 28.9 percent drop in the basic resources index .

