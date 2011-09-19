European shares fall early as a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel and a cancellation of a U.S. visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to chair a cabinet meeting raise concerns over the region's debt crisis.

At 0718 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 1.4 percent at 924.48 points after rising in the previous four sessions.

Banks with a significant exposure to the peripheral euro zone countries are among the hardest hit, with Societe Generale down 6.8 percent.

