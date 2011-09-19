Shares in European banks lead regional fallers as political ructions in Germany and Greece over the weekend, as well as at the meet of euro zone finance ministers, fuel a fresh burst of market jitters at the handling of the region's debt crisis.

Societe Generale , Barclays and ING are all among the top fallers, down more than 6 percent in a broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks index that is 3.3 percent lower.

In addition to announcing no fresh measures over the weekend about possible fixes to the crisis, the ministers' meet rebuffed U.S. suggestions over boosting the region's bailout fund and pushed back a decision on releasing a fresh tranche of bailout funds to Greece, a London-based trader says.

"It's risk-off, after everyone thought it was OK to come out of hiding last week," he says, referring to last week's four-session rally for UK and European shares. "People are asking where we go from here, again."

"All you got from the meeting was discord between Europe and the U.S., and they pushed back the decision on Greece for another two weeks," he adds, fuelling fears of an imminent default.

Adding to sector concerns is the news of a fresh election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, potentially weakening her ability to push through unpopular policies, and concern over Greece's ability to implement the austerity cuts needed to secure fresh bailout funds.

