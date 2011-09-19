There is no need to wait for a trough in earnings-per-share before bottom fishing in cyclical sectors such as steel and transport, Nomura strategists say.

"We are not suggesting a Buy on all cyclicals, but some are priced for a 2008-style cycle and we think that is extreme ... Value has proved a good guide to picking a cyclical bottom in the steel and transport sectors," the strategists write in a note.

They also see opportunities in building and construction shares, which tend to bottom when earnings forecast downgrades peak, the strategists say.

"We think the value criterion is satisfied at the moment in Steel and Transport, while the revisions in Building & Construction are at a negative extreme," they write.

