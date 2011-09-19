MILAN, Sept 19 Shares in UniCredit rise more than 2 percent, outperforming the wider European banking sector , as expectations that it will launch a capital increase in the short term fade.

"The market is betting against a capital increase in the short term, which they had been discounting until now, because the stock is so low at the moment, it would mean too much dilution," a London-based analyst says.

"They missed an opportunity to do it earlier. But at the end of the day it all boils down to the regulator, Bank of Italy, if they ask them to do it or not," he adds.

UniCredit's stock has halved in value so far this year, compared with a 35 percent decline year-to-date in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .

