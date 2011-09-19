Shares in Lloyds Banking Group fall more than 5 percent, in a 1.7 percent weaker FTSE 100 , as a broad sector selloff on fresh euro zone debt concerns is compounded by the resignation of its finance director.

Shore Capital says in a note that "the timing of his departure appears to have taken the board by surprise as no replacement has been announced."

While the news "does not come as a surprise to us", the manner of the departure and talk of strategic differences in the company, which it denied, "may concern the market".

Political discord over the handling of the euro zone debt crisis increased over the weekend, leading to a risk-off attitude, traders say, while news the FD is quitting is another small negative for Lloyds, analysts and fund managers add.

Fellow UK lenders Barclays , a geared play on the debt crisis due to its exposure to the euro zone periphery, and Royal Bank of Scotland are also among the top fallers, both down more than 5 percent.

