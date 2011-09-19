The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.8 percent, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 1.7 percent, and the midcaps , 1.5 percent weaker.

Frontera Resources climbs 3.3 percent after the oil and gas company announces the start of new operations at the Mirzaani Field, prompting Arbuthnot Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

CPP Group adds 2.8 percent after the credit card insurer names Paul Stobart as chief executive officer of the group.

Stobart was, until end-May, executive director and chief executive officer of Sage Northern Europe, part of business software group Sage Group .

