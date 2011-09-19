The FTSE Small Cap index ends the session 1.3 percent lower, while the blue chips fall 2 percent and the midcaps ease 1.9 percent.

International Ferro Metals advances 6 percent after the South African miner says in its full-year results statement it is making progress on cost reductions, and it sees 10 percent of further controllable costs in 2012.

Frontera Resources rises 3.3 percent after the oil and gas company announces the start of new operations at the Mirzaani Field, prompting Arbuthnot Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

