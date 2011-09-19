Corporate profit margins will be flat to slightly lower in 2011 but won't collapse, absent a recession, JPMorgan analysts say in a note, and should hold up well in sectors with higher emerging markets exposure such as chemicals and capital goods.

Other sectors to benefit could include durables, staples and tech, they say, "while putting sectoral valuations and margins in historical context, we find that autos, software, telecoms and HPC have above average margins and below average P/E multiples", they add.

Expensive sectors with lower margins compared with history are "construction materials, hotels, rest&leisure, utilities, transportation and food retail," they add.

Stocks with below-average price-to-earnings multiples, above average margins and exposure of more than 20 percent to emerging market revenues, and rated "overweight" by JPMorgan, include Vedanta , Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

