Shares in SMA Solar , Germany's top solar company by sales, extend their steep decline and fall 4.2 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index after several broker cut their price targets or rating on the stock following a profit warning a day earlier.

"In stagnating global markets competition among inverter manufacturers is becoming tougher with negative implications on market share and pricing power for SMA," Silvia Quandt analyst Sebastian Zank writes, cutting the price target to 44.0 euros from 54.7 euros.

DZ Bank also cuts its fair value in the company to 40 euros from 66 euros, while UBS downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy". Unicredit lowers its target price for SMA to 43 euros from 48 euros.

SMA on Monday slashed its outlook for sales and profits this year, sending shares down by as much as 15 percent.

The shares hit 46.66 euros in early trade, which is the lowest level since early May 2009.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net