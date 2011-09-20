Shares in German utilities RWE and E.ON (EONGn.DE) are up 3.7 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, at the top of a 1.3-percent stronger blue chip DAX index as traders point to a German court ruling that suspends a nuclear fuel tax.

The Finance Court for the states of Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein on Monday suspended the enforcement of nuclear fuel taxation at E.ON's Grafenrheinfeld plant, saying that the law may violate the constitution.

"(The ruling) is the first clear sign that this tax may not be compatible with existing German laws," a trader says, adding that it may however take 2-5 years before a clear decision is reached.

"We recognize upside potential to (still unchanged) estimates and positive sentiment returning to E.ON for the first time since ages," says Michael Schaefer, analyst at Equinet Bank.

